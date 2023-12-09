MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures are much warmer across the area. We are starting in the upper 40s to 50 degrees and we will be breaking 70 degrees this afternoon.

There is a little more cloud cover around today and showers offshore. Overall today will still be mostly dry with intermittent cloud cover. Overnight clouds will build in and temperatures will be close to 20 degrees above average in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin tomorrow morning as a cold front pushes through the Carolinas. Rain will be on and off throughout the morning but very widespread at later in the day. The rain will continue into early Monday morning. There is a marginal (level 1) risk of severe weather. There is a 2% tornado risk and a 5% wind risk. It will be very gusty tomorrow with winds consistently gusting over 25 mph and likely close to 40 at times. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5″-1.5″.

Sunshine and cooler weather will return to start next week.