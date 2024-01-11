MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today will be mostly sunny, calm, and a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Today highlights the calm before the storm because we are under a slight risk of severe weather tomorrow. That, thankfully, was decreased from an enhanced risk, around 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The threats were decreased from 30%, 15%, and 10% for wind, hail, and tornadoes, respectively, to 15%, 5%, and 5%.

Another area of low pressure developing in the southwest Plains will strengthen on its journey northeast through the Midwest. This track and strength is nearly IDENTICAL to Tuesday’s system, but the conditions in the Carolinas are slightly different. This will be another high-wind event. Wind gusts will be 40-50 mph, and an isolated gust of 60 mph will be possible. The potential for severe weather will be when we are in the warm sector. This is the area between the warm front and the cold front. Timing-wise, this will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The main difference for tomorrow is going to be the overall coverage of severe weather. There is much less rain with this system. The futurecast is not showing widespread rain or activity by any means. Rain projections are less than 0.5 inches. Storms will be scattered tomorrow and most cities will have a fairly uneventful, yet windy day, but those areas that see a storm should prepare for high winds, hail, and possibly a tornado.

For the tornado threat, it is now at 5%. We did not have a confirmed tornado in our area on Tuesday, but there were three tornadoes in the Carolinas. One was an EF2 with winds of 125 mph. There was one reported death and five injuries among the three tornadoes.

Winds at the surface will be gusting between 40 mph to 50 mph and winds aloft, between 5,000 and 20,000 feet, will be at 60-80 which is a little weaker than Tuesday. Also of note, there will not be as much moisture to fuel thunderstorms, nor as much energy, but regardless the slight risk is something to watch closely.

This weekend will be calm and mostly sunny. It will continue to be windy on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-50s both days.