MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Conditions look absolutely beautiful for the remainder of the day. Sunshine will continue, but relative humidity is on the way up. It is expected to be slightly more humid than it was yesterday, and humidity is going to persist throughout the weekend.

Any rain chances for the remainder of the day are going to be very isolated in nature. The outlook for Friday Night Football is looking great. Winds are going to be light out of the southeast and right around kickoff time, 7 PM, temperatures will be ranging from 80 to 82 degrees throughout the area.

Mostly clear conditions as we head into tonight and temperatures will be bottoming out slightly above average for the coast near 74 degrees, and inland a little bit cooler near 70 degrees. There is going to be a higher rain potential as we head into Saturday. The timing will follow the typical summertime pattern where the best chance for activity is going to be during the mid-afternoon in association with the sea breeze front pushing inland.

Saturday is not going to be a total washout and temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the Grand Strand and upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the Pee Dee. The rain potential will carry over to Sunday, but it is much lower, and temperatures will be consistent with what is expected on Saturday.

For Labor Day, Monday, the summertime pattern returns. It is still not going to be a washout, but keep an eye on the sky especially if you have outdoor barbecues or parties planned. Temperatures will be near 84 degrees for the coast and 87 for inland.