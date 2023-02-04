MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds will be increasing for tonight and temperatures will be cold once again. The coast will bottom out in the mid-30s and the Pee Dee will see some sub-freezing temperatures.

Tomorrow it is going to be much cloudier than what was observed today. There are going be some light showers in the area beginning midmorning and lasting through lunchtime. It looks like the coast is going to see rain for a longer duration than the Pee Dee is, but the whole area will be dry by the late afternoon and evening. Not a soaker, but rainy nonetheless.

Temperatures will vary throughout the area. The Grand Strand will bump up to the upper-60s. The Pee Dee will be in the mid-50s, and along the border belt, it looks like another cool day where upper-40s are possible.

Sunshine return on Monday and temperatures will be consistently warmer each afternoon and peaking on Wednesday when temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.