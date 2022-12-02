MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures for the day will be normal at the coast in the low-60s, and slightly cooler than normal in the Pee Dee. Florence and Lumberton will be at 60 degrees, but west of I-95 will be in the upper-50s.

Clouds will continue to build throughout the evening and overnight hours, but they will not put a damper on all of the holiday festivities going on throughout the area.

Temperatures between 5-7 p.m. will be in the low to mid-50s so take a jacket with you if you will be out and about.

Partly sunny conditions for tomorrow and temperatures will continue to warm. The area will top out in the low-70s. There will be some isolated showers throughout the area as a cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon. Most of the rain will be near the border belt, but a couple of light showers at the coast cannot be ruled out.

The passage of the cold front will lead to another cool day on Sunday where temperatures will be in the upper-50s to nearly 60 degrees.