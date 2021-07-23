Isolated storm chances today but a beautiful weekend on tap

The heat continues today as rain chances remains low. Mostly sunny, hot and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, low 90s inland. A few isolated storms could pop up this afternoon but most will stay dry. Mostly sunny, hot and humid this weekend as we continue our dry stretch. We’ll heat up even more to start next week with mostly dry conditions for Monday. Scattered storm chances return Tuesday and continue into mid week. More sunshine returns for Thursday as we heat back up into the 90s.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with iso’d pm storms possible. Highs: 90-92 Inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight: mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows: 69-71 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday: mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 89-91 inland, 86-88 beaches.