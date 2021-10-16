Isolated storms are possible today!

Good morning my friends and happy Saturday! Earlier sunshine will combine with humidity, as highs make their way towards the mid and upper 80s again today.

A cold front is slated to pass through during the late afternoon, resulting in some spotty pm storms, so please be mindful of that and keep the eyes on the sky. Cooler temps and more sunshine will return on Sunday, right into the start of next week. If you’re looking for fall feels, you are going to love the drop off of humidity after Saturday!

You can have an umbrella on standby today, but sunglasses otherwise as we look towards next week. Morning lows in some spots tomorrow could fall to the upper 40s, and we all should be seeing 40s on Monday morning. Morning jacket weather is on the way with mainly sunny skies at least into the middle of the upcoming week.

TODAY: Partly sunny with spotty pm storms. Highs average in the mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies clear out late with lows falling to the mid 50s, around 50 inland.

SUNDAY: Cooler with abundant sun. Highs average in the low 70s.