MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Meteorological spring began today, and temperature-wise it feels like May. High temperatures today will be typical for late spring. Low-80s are forecasted inland and mid-70s at the beaches.

Clouds will build in tonight and there is a small rain chance after 7 p.m. Isolated showers will occur through the morning commute, but no significant rainfall totals are expected.

Temperatures will still be mild tomorrow and similar to what is expected today. The first half of the day will be dry, but a couple of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will migrate in from the west. This will be briefly during the midafternoon.

Thursday night through Friday morning is relatively dry, but more isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and evening. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has the Carolinas at a slight risk (level 2/5), but there is not a Weather Alert Day issued because the future cast shows most of the thunderstorm activity fizzling out before reaching the coast. Moreover, thunderstorm activity as a whole on Friday looks limited though will be fairly gusty. Winds could be gusting as high as 40-50 mph on Friday.

Friday will be monitored closely at this time, but the activity expected in the Carolinas does not seem significant enough to issue an alert day at this time. The main concern is wind.

Friday’s activity is due to a cold front which will pass Friday night and will return sunshine and some cooler temperatures for the weekend.