MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– The NWS has issued a couple of special weather statements this evening, first for Marlboro County and then for Robeson County. Both of these were due to strong thunderstorms moving through the area. The effects were wind gusts over 30 mph, heavy rain, and also some pea-size hail. Isolated thunderstorms will still be popping up throughout the night, therefore the same potential impacts will also apply. The threat is over just in time for the morning commute. East of I-95 will be mainly dry tonight and in the middle 60s as an overnight low. Inland communities will bottom out in the low 60s.

Good start for the work week tomorrow, but the afternoon time will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will fall east of I-95 Monday. All cities will be in the 80s tomorrow and it is even forecasted that Lumberton will reach 90 degrees tomorrow. Storms will be likely 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

The exact same thing is forecasted to happen on Tuesday but the effects will be fairly widespread with most cities likely to see afternoon storms which could once again include pea-sized hail and gusty winds.

Showers and storms will still be seen throughout the remainder of the workweek, but there is less known about the intensity of those storms past Tuesday, but the precipitation mid-week is associated with a cold front. Temperatures will be fairly constant throughout the week: upper-80s to near 90 for most of the Pee Dee and low to mid-80s along the coast, before a slight cooldown Saturday.