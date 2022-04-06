MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)–Yesterday was hectic for much of the deep south. In South Carolina alone, there was 19 tornados reports to the Storm Prediction Center – keeping in mind that one tornado can cause multiple reports. According to the NWS Storm Survey Team, there was an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Brittons Neck (Marion County) last night. The tornado then traveled into Horry County caused damage.

In terms of rainfall, almost an inch fell in Myrtle Beach, and over an inch fell in Florence, Hartsville, Marion, N. Myrtle Beach, and Kingstree. Sumter, Conway, and Whiteville were plummeted with rain yesterday, receiving over 2″ of rain in less than 24 hours.

More rain is on the way for tonight. The good news is, the storms are isolated tonight and will not be as strong as yesterday. Possibility of a stray showers will continue throughout the afternoon, but storms ramp up around 8 p.m., and are scattered at this point. At this time, all the heavy showers are throughout the Pee Dee. Rain extends to the Grand Strand as well around 11.p.m.. Things will be quiet from midnight until 10 a.m., and then there are some more isolated storms inland late tomorrow morning, and then by noon the storms are along the coast. The remainder of Thursday is calm and warm.

For tonight, all cities will remain in the 60s and high temperatures for tomorrow will be similar to that of today. Mid 70s for the beaches, and low 80s inland. Temperatures will cool over the next couple of days, near 70 on Friday, and then low 60s on Saturday. The weekend will house sunshine and below average temperatures. A warming trend will began Sunday and push temperatures back to average.