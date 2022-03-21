A good sunny Monday morning to you all out there! We’re working on escaping some early morning chills that fell back as low as the upper 30s for some inland.

Blues skies will hold on to start the work week with high pressure in control. Highs temps will continue to warm into the week too, as we should all be ranging widely in the 70s tomorrow.

The next system we’re anticipating will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms later into Wednesday, lingering overnight into Thursday, with highs in the 70s as well.

Please check back for midweek storm updates, as there will be much more certainty with the track by tomorrow morning/afternoon! By the time we hit Friday, blue skies are slated to return.

Today: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tonight: Cold with clear skies. Lows in the mid to low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with high temps in the low to upper 70s.