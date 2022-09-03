MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy conditions will be prevalent tonight and a small rain potential will continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower-70s. A couple of inland communities may be in the upper-60s.

For tomorrow, less rain is in the forecast. Most of the day will possess mostly sunny skies and a small rain potential throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees throughout the Pee Dee and mid-80s for the Grand Strand.

Labor Day, Monday, is not looking too bad. It is still forecasted to be hot and humid. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday’s. There is a slightly higher rain potential on Monday and that will be due to the sea breeze front pushing inland and dewpoints remaining high. Rain is most probable during the afternoon.

The typical summertime pattern is persistent throughout the work week and temperatures are relatively stagnant and ranging from 84-89 degrees throughout the viewing area.