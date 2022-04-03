MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clear skies will continue into tonight and temperatures will be slightly cooler. Upper 40s for the beaches and lower 40s inland. Some cities along the border belt could see lows in the 30s. High pressure will dominant tomorrow, and the beaches will see a cooldown. The Grand Strand will only be in the middle to upper 60s tomorrow, whereas the Pee Dee will still be in the mid 70s. By Tuesday, all cities will see high temperatures in the 70s. Mid 70s for the coast, and upper 70s throughout the Pee Dee.

Warming will continue into Wednesday: low 80s for inland and upper 70s for the beaches. Moisture in the Carolinas will surge as a low pressure and associated cold front will approach the coast. Rain will begin Tuesday afternoon and some of the downpours will be heavier, and even a couple rumbles of thunder is not out of the question. The Storm Prediction Center has all counties in a level 1/5 for Tuesday, and more in-depth severe outlooks will be made available for Wednesday and Thursday in a couple of days.

Wednesday will see dry spells throughout the day, but lighter showers will still occur. Primarily the rain on Wednesday will be during the late afternoon/evening and will continue into the overnight hours on Thursday, and Thursday will still have patchy showers around as well.

Big cooldown for Friday, but lots of sunshine to lead into the weekend.