MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures this afternoon will be 10-15 degrees above average. There is more cloud cover around this afternoon as southerly winds are bringing increased temperatures and moisture.

Southerly flow and increased clouds mean temperatures will not fall significantly into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will be 15-20 degrees warmer than normal and range from 56-60 degrees.

Tomorrow a very slow-moving cold front will enter the area from the west around 7 a.m. showers will be light, but will become heavy at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s. The front is not offshore until 7-9 p.m. Friday night.

Beyond that, the front will stall offshore and transition into a low-pressure center. The counterclockwise nature of the system will funnel additional rainfall into the Carolinas from Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening. The cold front will also drop Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures into the low to mid-50s.

In total, the weekend has the ability to produce 2″-3″ on average, with isolated areas able to see more than that. The Weather Prediction Center has our area at a marginal risk for excessive rainfall both Friday and Saturday. This means that there is a 5% chance rainfall totals will be high enough in a 24-hour period to produce instances of flash flooding.

From 8 a.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday rainfall totals would have to exceed 4-6 inches, and that is not likely within that time frame.