Happy Monday everyone, it’s going to be another bright and beautiful day! Highs are on pace to reach 80 along the coast, with upper 80s slated for those inland.

Above-average temperatures aren’t going anywhere tomorrow as well. Clouds will be on the increase though, and serve as a precursor to what we can see later on into the day.

Our eyes are currently on late Tuesday afternoon (inland) and evening (beaches) with our next chance at showers and storms. Most precipitation looks to remain scattered, but a shot at severe weather can’t completely be ruled out as a cold front presses through. On Wednesday, we’ll be right back at it with sunshine. Temps cool a bit as well, before another sunny warming trend settles in towards the weekend.

TODAY: Great deal of sun with highs near 80 to the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild with lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase with late shower & storm chances. Highs widely range in the 80s.