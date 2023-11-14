Clouds building in tomorrow will bring a chance for showers for the end of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures dropping into the 40s. A storm system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will spread clouds our way tomorrow, and it will be cool with highs in the 60s. The storm system will pass by to our south on Thursday, and there will be a chance for showers. The slow moving system will be offshore on Friday, but the chance for showers will continue. This system will bring warmer weather, and high temperatures will make it into the low 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through late Saturday with a chance for showers, then it will cool down Sunday into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 39 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs near 70.