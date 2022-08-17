A good Wednesday my friends! A good deal of cloud cover will hang over us today, with a few showers around, but the day will be on the drier side overall. Rain chances will increase after today for the end of the workweek. Temperatures today will only warm into the lower mid-80s.

A warm front will press northwards into our region for Thursday and Friday with showers and thunderstorms returning, especially late Thursday and into Friday. The heaviest rain potential also looks to be for Friday. The front will stall again this weekend, keeping the chance for thunderstorms around, so keep an umbrella! Temperatures will also warm back up through the weekend and be back to near normal by Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or two. Highs in the lower mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows 65-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.