Good morning to you all! It’s been a lovely start to the day, and I hope it has treated you well.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with a further slight drop in humidity. Highs will remain in the mid- to upper-80s with a great deal of sunshine overall. Storm chances should return by Monday.

As we look at the start of the workweek, storms will form along with a cold front dropping toward our viewing area, meeting a switch of southerly winds for our region. This will result in spotty late afternoon and evening thunderstorms for the Pee Dee, getting to the Grand Strand by Monday night. After this occurs, we’ll settle into another typical pattern with breaks of sunshine and isolated storm chances late into the week.

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper-80s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows around 70 to the mid- to upper-60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with late-day storm chances, especially inland. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.