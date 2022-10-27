MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area last night, and that is going to help cool our area down for today. Starting off this morning, at the bus stop or heading to work, maybe a light jacket will be needed if you get cold easily, but in comparison to other mornings this month it is going to be rather mild.

At 7 a.m., expect temperatures in the upper-50s on the coast and mid-50s inland. Also, this morning, fog is not going to be a concern because fog hates wind, and winds for today will be out of the northeast and will be sustained between 7 and 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph possible.

High temperatures for today will top out in the low-70s along the Grand Strand and low to mid-70s for the Pee Dee and border belt. Cloud coverage looks decent with partly sunny skies expected.

Apart from the cooler temperatures, it is also going to be less humid today due to the cold front. Dewpoints will return to the 50s, and that is very comfortable air.

For tonight, scattered to broken clouds will persist and temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with the mid-50s expected on the beach and low-50s for inland communities. Upper-40s for Cheraw and Laurinburg cannot be ruled out.

Pesky clouds will last through the weekend, and looking ahead to Friday, expect temperatures to continue the cooling trend with upper-60s to near 70 expected for our viewing area.