A happy Saturday, my friends! Get ready for some gorgeous weekend conditions.

Cooler weather is moving in for the weekend as we progress, but today will still be very warm. We will see plenty of sunshine, and while temperatures will still warm into the 90s, the humidity will be lower.

Even cooler conditions move in overnight with lows in the mid to low 60s. High temperatures will be in the 80s for a pleasant Sunday outlook. The lower humidity will continue on Monday before heat ramps up for the middle of next week. Enjoy it and be mindful of UV exposure!

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm, but less humid. Highs mostly in the low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Great clearing with lows in the mid to low 60s.

Juneteenth & Father’s Day: Sunny and pleasant. Highs average in the mid-80s.