MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A warm front increased temperatures and humidity throughout the day, but a cold front will move through tonight and will take all that away.

For tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s still somewhat normal for this time of year. It will be humid as we head to bed, but it will be a dry and refreshing morning tomorrow.

Sunday will be a beautiful day across the area with more sunshine. Clouds will fill in during the afternoon hours.

This cool air will continue well into next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only make it into the mid-60s for highs, both at the coast and in the Pee Dee. Monday will be mostly cloudy and Tuesday will be mostly sunny Lows in the overnight hours will be in the 40s.

