MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mostly cloudy conditions and on-and-off showers are the main headlines for tonight. Low temperatures will be normal in the mid-70s.

For tomorrow, not as much cloud cover in the forecast which will allow temperatures to rise. High temperatures for tomorrow will be near 90 degrees at the coast and mid-90s in the Pee Dee. Tomorrow’s forecast is not perfectly dry. During the evening a cold front will approach our area from the west and this will bring rain for the evening. There will be a couple of strong storms, but nothing too concerning just gusty winds as the front pushes storms through.

Scattered storms for Monday afternoon and a little rain on Tuesday as well and then a mostly sunny stretch with normal temperatures Wednesday through Friday.