MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Another soaking rain for most cities yesterday. North Myrtle Beach broke the record daily rainfall total. Yesterday, 2.93″ fell in North Myrtle Beach and the previous record was 1.33″ and that was set in 1950. Other cities to receive over an inch of rainfall include Cheraw, Kingstree, and Conway where 2.1″, 1.7″, and 1.7″ was reported, respectively.

This morning, 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. over 2″ have already fallen in parts of Conway and North Myrtle Beach. Areal flood advisory was issued for most of the Grand Strand and inland including Conway. In effect until 11:30 a.m.

For today, less rain is forecast with 20-30% of the area receiving a shower or storm at some point throughout the day with the best chance 1-7 p.m. High temperatures for the beaches will be pretty close to normal, upper-80s to near 90 degrees, whereas the Pee Dee will run a couple of degrees above normal in the mid-90s. Triple-digit heat is still expected for a large majority of the area with heat indices of 100-104 degrees. No heat advisory is in place.

For tonight, mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid-70s. Heading into tomorrow, mostly clear skies but there is still a small rain potential with the best chance being during the peaking heating of the day (midafternoon), the temperature will be very close to what is expected today. All-in-all shaping up to be a nice, typical July weekend.

Most of next week will be characterized by drier and hotter conditions as a massive ridge of high pressure settles in the upper atmosphere. The ridge limits scattered convection and will keep temperatures relatively stagnant. The hottest days are forecasted to be Wednesday and Thursday when the Pee Dee and border belt will be near 96 degrees and the coast will be in the low-90s. With the humidity not wavering, heat advisories will likely be issued midweek for a couple of days, but that will not be official until heat indices over 105 degrees are expected within the next 24 hours.