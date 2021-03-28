Limited late Sunday storm potential

Good morning all! Today will come with partly sunny skies during the day, and highs rising towards temps around 80, to the mid-upper 80s! Isolated storm potential will return late during the afternoon, into the evening however, as a cold front presses through. Even though our severe risk is only slight, please do your best to stay weather aware, and stay with us for updates!

Monday is looking much cooler in the 60s with mainly sunny skies. Showers are on tap to press back in for Tuesday, as highs work a bit closer to 70 again.

TODAY: Very warm with late day showers & t-storms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers & storm potential taper to clearing skies. Lows around 50 to the upper-mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.