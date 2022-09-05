Happy Labor Day all! Partly sunny skies will mostly tell the story for today, as spotty afternoon showers & storms remain a possibility. Highs will push into the upper half of the 80s. Overnight conditions remain calmer with lows in the low 70s.

As we press on into the week ahead, conditions will remain similar, but storm chances will increase a bit for Wednesday and Thursday. We can’t shake off the possibility for storms with hazy breaks of sunshine, so settle in, and remember to keep eyes on the sky during the afternoon.

As we keep our eyes out into the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Earl looks to become a major hurricane, but likely will continue its track away from the United States as we press closer to the weekend.

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with some p.m. spotty storms & showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calmer with lows in the mid to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with some isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs in the mid-80s to around 90.