Little bit of snow Saturday

Plenty of sunshine once again today. Stray clouds earlier this morning, but the afternoon and most of the evening is cloud-free. Temperatures were cold again today – not many of us making it above 50. Widespread, temperatures were, on average, in the upper 40s. As we progress into tonight, expect increased clouds as a cold front begins to approach. The front will enter our viewing area Friday evening, and bring some stray showers along the coast. Low pressure developed off the coast of Florida today. Although, the center of the system will stay well offshore, it will draw some moisture into the Carolinas. As we shift from Friday into early Saturday morning parts of Scotland, Darlington, and Marlboro counties could be seeing some snow. As we make it to mid morning, the snow spreads all the way to the Grand Strand! The good thing about the system is it is not anything major. No ice and no power outages.

Some minor accumulations are anticipated. Most of Horry County will see a dusting (<0.25″). A bulk of our counties will see <0.5″ of snow, and it is unlikely to see snow totals above that, but it is not impossible for isolated parts. Nothing forecasted above an inch.

Temperatures will once again be very cold on Saturday with highs only in the low 40s. Saturday night will be frigid, around 20 at the beaches and in the upper teens inland. During Sunday morning we have a wind shift, and winds will now be coming out of the south, this is going to be the start of our gradual warming trend. Expect lots of sunshine for the beginning of your week. On Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid 40s and by Wednesday we could see temperatures all the way in the mid 60s.