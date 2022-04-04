A good morning to you all on this Monday! It’s going to be another calm morning start out there with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Mainly sunny skies will take the day again, with highs ranging in the upper 60s at the coast to the low-mid 70s inland.

The clearing mostly holds up today, but rain and storm potential are currently slated later into Tuesday. This will be due to another approaching cold front from the west.

Organized storm activity is on tap late into the afternoon/evening, followed by lingering scattered showers Tuesday night. Please stay with us on-air and online as our threat approaches. Spotty precipitation and isolated storm chances will linger into Wednesday and Thursday, drying out again to a mainly sunny Friday. Most highs temps over the coming days will be on the warmer side of things.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds mix in with lows averaging in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Limited sun with late day rain & storms (severe possible). Highs average in the mid 70s.