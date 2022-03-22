Good Tuesday morning my friends! We have a pleasant day setting up, again rising right out of morning chills for some inland. Temperatures are on the rise over the next few days, ahead of a cold front.

Today we see a mix of sun and clouds, and a warm afternoon with highs in the 70s. It will stay warm tomorrow, as a cold front slowly moves into the Carolinas. High temperatures will warm into the 70s to near 80, and there will be scattered thunderstorms late in the day, so eyes on the sky of course. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, so Wednesday will be a Weather Alert Day. The front will stall in the area through Thursday, keeping rain and thunderstorms around.

The front will finally push offshore late into Thursday, and sunshine will return for Friday. It will be cooler with temperatures closer to normal. near 70. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend.

A second cold front will move through on Saturday with a slight chance for a few showers. It will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the 60s, but with a great deal of sunshine.

Today: Partly sunny and warm. Highs 75-76 inland, 70-72 beaches

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with later day storms. Highs 76-78 inland, 72-74 beaches.