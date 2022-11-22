The clouds we saw today will continue through tomorrow, but not much rain is expected until Friday. A weak storm system will pass by tonight, keeping the clouds around. There is a chance for a stray shower, but most places will stay dry. The storm system will move away tomorrow, but clouds will linger for much of the day. We may see some clearing late tomorrow, but clouds will move back in tomorrow night and Thursday ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will stay mild through the rest of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s & 50s. A storm system will bring a chance for rain on Friday. Showers may linger on Saturday, then a better chance for rain on Sunday. Once we clear late Sunday, it will stay dry for a while.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool with a stray shower. Lows 42 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thanksgiving, mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.