Clouds will linger through the rest of the week with just a small chance for showers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the 50s. A storm system moving by to our south will keep clouds in place across the Carolinas both tomorrow and Friday. We will see a chance for showers, but they will be few and far between, and any rain amounts will be light. This system will bring warmer weather, and high temperatures will warm into the 70s tomorrow through Saturday. A cold front will move through late Saturday, and it will cool down Sunday and into next week. Another storm system could bring rain and thunderstorms next Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs near 70.

Friday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.