MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An amazing day on tap for the viewing area. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s in the Pee Dee and near 80 degrees at the coast. It will be mostly clear and mild for tonight. Expect temperatures near 60 at the beach and mid to upper-50s inland.

Tomorrow will be a couple of degrees cooler but still dry. The winds will shift and become onshore meaning the humidity will be more noticeable tomorrow, so even though temperatures may be cooler, it will probably feel warmer.

A cold front approaches the area Saturday afternoon and there will be some isolated showers throughout the morning, but most of the activity will be during the afternoon and early evening. Currently, east of I-95 is under a slight risk for severe weather which is a level 2/5. Gusty winds within strong thunderstorms are the greatest concern.

The cold front moves offshore Saturday night and sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Sunday.