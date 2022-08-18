MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly sunny skies for today, and there is still going to be a 20-30% rain potential throughout the day. Luckily, even though the humidity is still high the air temperatures are 3-5 degrees below average, so it won’t feel as gross outside.

High temperatures today range from 83-87 degrees, and for tonight temperatures will bottom out in the mid-upper 60s for the Pee Dee and low 70s for the Grand Strand.

Rain begins very early tomorrow morning and showers and storms will be widely scattered through the morning commute. Precipitation will be prevalent for most of the day, through the evening commute as well, and then a break Friday night into Saturday.

The dense cloud cover forecasted for tomorrow is going to continue to keep temperatures well below average. A couple of inland cities will struggle to hit 80 degrees tomorrow. The Pee Dee is running a couple of degrees cooler than the coast. The Grand Strand will be in the low-80s.

The low-pressure center moves fairly slow and that keeps scattered rain chances around through the weekend.

Over the next 48 hours, rainfall totals will be somewhat noteworthy. The EURO is forecasting 0.5-1.0″ for the coast and 1-1.5″ for the Pee Dee. The GFS follows a similar trend placing more rain throughout the Pee Dee, but for totals, the GFS is a little more conservative. Less than inch for the coast and near an inch throughout the Pee Dee, but totals higher than that are isolated.

Temperatures will boost several degrees Saturday and Sunday, returning them to normal for this time of year for the Grand Strand, inland will still be cooler than normal, all cities in the mid-80s.