MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine and mostly clear skies are taking up most of the Grand Strand. The Pee Dee is seeing more cloud cover and showers coming out of the southwest. Periodic showers throughout the afternoon will be likely in the Pee Dee, but the main event is tonight.

A cold front is approaching the area and this has caught the attention of the Storm Prediction Center which has issued an “enhanced” risk for severe weather. This is a level 3/5. This threat level will not be in our viewing area.

Most of the area is listed under “general thunderstorms” which is considered level 0/5. Portions of Florence, Darlington, Marlboro, and Scotland counties are under a level 1 outlook which is a marginal risk. This includes a 5% damaging wind outlook, and a 2% tornado threat.

A couple of briefs and spinup tornadoes are possible, but the main threat is gusty winds of 30-35 mph, but isolated areas could see wind gusts exceed that.

The threat will be from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. The cold front will be offshore by 7 a.m., and the morning commute tomorrow is going to be dry. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s during the morning.

Tomorrow will be noticeably colder thanks to the cold front. The beaches will get to 60 degrees and the Pee Dee will only see the upper-50s. Plummeting temperatures for Saturday afternoon as well where a high of 50 degrees is forecasted.