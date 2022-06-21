A good Tuesday morning all! Clouds will decrease into our afternoon, helping high temps get to the upper 80s at the coast and lower 90s inland. Another nice night takes shape as well with limited clouds.

As temperatures soar again tomorrow, the humidity will also rise as well. Be on the lookout for inland heat index values on Wednesday to surpass the 100 degree mark. Conditions should remain dry, at least up to that point with rain chances to return the next day.

Isolated showers/storms do not pop up until Thursday afternoon. There is a chance for rain for Thursday and Friday, but neither day will be a total washout. Most of everything looks to remain isolated, but continue to check back as our weather story updates. As of right now our weekend looks very warm & partly sunny!

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight: Limited clouds with lows just above 70 to the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Hotter with a good deal of sun. Highs range in the low 90s to around 100 degrees.