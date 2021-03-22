Mild and breezy to start the week with temps on the rise toward the end of the week. Mostly cloudy to start your day with a few breaks in the clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid 60s along the coast, near 70 inland. Mostly dry throughout the day with a slight chance for a stray shower along the coast as a low moves by off shore.

Tuesday will be fairly similar with more stubborn cloud coverage but no rain expected. By Wednesday we’ll see a chance for a few showers as temps hold in the mid 60s along the coast to near 70° inland.

Temps will jump on Thursday to the mid 70s along the coast to near 80 inland. A cold front will be moving in from the west throughout the second half of your Friday leading to a rainy end to the week. Showers will linger throughout the weekend as temps cool off slightly but remain above average.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and mostly dry. Highs: 67-70 inland, 65-67 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and mild. Lows: 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs: 66-68 inland, 64-65 beaches.