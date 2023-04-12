MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Beautiful weather will continue today with perfectly clear skies and very mild temperatures during the afternoon. It will be near 80 degrees inland and mid-70s at the coast. Temperatures tonight will be near normal for this time of year — near 50 inland and mid-50s at the Grand Strand.

Thursday will be pretty similar to today just a few more clouds and a couple of degrees warmer inland. Friday will be a different story. A low pressure will move through the southeast and kick off several showers and potentially thunderstorms across the area. Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the day and will end early Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly dry.

Sunday will start off on the good side, but a cold front will be tracking into the area during the afternoon bringing another round of rain to the area. Temeprature-wise, it will be warm, as most areas will be close to 80.