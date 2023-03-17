MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are no freeze warnings in effect this morning. In fact, temperatures are 10 degrees to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Temperatures will warm to above-average levels by this afternoon with low-70s expected at the beaches and mid-70s inland.

Today will be partly sunny, and some stray showers are possible late morning and during the afternoon west of Interstate 95 and along the border belt, but most of the rain will be this evening and overnight as a cold front moves through.

Rain begins from the west between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and makes its way to the coast during the early parts of Saturday.

Saturday will be overcast and showery at the coast. The Pee Dee won’t be dealing with much rain tomorrow, only a couple of passing showers here and there. But the rain continues at the coast for longer with most of the rain in the morning and isolated showers for the afternoon and evening. It will be cool tomorrow as well, with low-60s at the beaches and upper-50s to near 60 degrees inland.

Sunday will be dry and partly sunny to start. Temperatures will still be cooler in the mid-50s, which will be the case for Monday as well.