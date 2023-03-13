MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Low clouds and fog will hang around for the first part of the morning, as moisture exits off the coast. By Midday we should see clouds thin out, and sunshine return as we round out the day. We will be fairly mild. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s area wide.

Clear skies tonight across the area. That will allow our Pee Dee communities to drop into the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost will be possible. Coastal communities will drop into the upper 30s. No matter where you are in the area, it will be a cold night. Tuesday and Wednesday feature sunny skies, and temperatures in the 50s for highs. Lows will flirt once again with freezing Wednesday and Thursday morning. I think Wednesday we could see some frost and freeze conditions in the Pee Dee and portions of the Coastal areas.

By Thursday we start to warm up. We will be in the 60s on Thursday and return to the 70s on Friday and Saturday before another front moves through the area.