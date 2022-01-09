Mild temperatures return today but another big cool down on the way

A mild wrap to the weekend with much cooler weather on the way for next week. Partly sunny and much warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will impact our region late tonight and into Monday morning. Expect a couple hours of rain, could be moderate at some times. Rainfall could accumulate ½ inch in some places.

The front is fast-moving and will be out of our region by Monday afternoon. The passage of the front will drop high temperatures into the 50s on Monday then into the 40s on Tuesday. Lows will be near the 30s for the beach and high 20s inland. These will be the coldest temperatures this season!

The temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sky conditions for these three days will be mostly sunny. On Saturday, expect partly cloudy conditions and slightly warmer temperatures ahead of another cold front.

Today: partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

Tonight: mostly cloudy with showers. Lows in the low to mid-40s

Monday: early showers then clearing. Highs in the low 50s