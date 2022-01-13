Mild today as clouds increase this afternoon

Another mild day with increasing clouds ahead of a weak cold front. Temperatures will be milder today with partly sunny skies. More clouds will begin to roll in this afternoon due to a weak frontal system. The front will move through mostly dry, but a quick, stray shower is possible. Friday will be mostly sunny. The cold front will be off shore by Friday morning. Skies will clear up early and temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

The weekend will begin with partly sunny conditions on Saturday with temperatures dropping into the low 50s as cloud cover increases throughout the day. Saturday night we can expect temperatures along the Grand Strand in the 40s with inland sitting in the mid-30s. Sunday will be gloomy and wet as a strong low pressure system moves through the Carolinas. This system will enter our area early Sunday morning. The border belt and areas west of I-95 have a higher likelihood of seeing a wintry mix in the morning, switching to all rain throughout the morning into midday. The rain east of I-95 is expected during the morning hours and continuing into the evening. Some of these showers along the coast may be moderate downpours. The Grand Strand will only being experiencing rain, no wintry mix for area east of I-95.

The passage of the front will cool us down as we begin our week. Monday-Wednesday will see a gradual increase in temperatures; shifting from low 50s on Monday to low 60s by midweek. Skies will begin to clear early with Monday expecting mostly sunny conditions, and sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today, increasing clouds with mild temps. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold with a stray showers possible. Lows: 34-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.