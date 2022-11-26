MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine returns today! We will see mostly sunny skies today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions. If you are out along the coast, we will see some gusty winds. Wind gusts could top 20 – 25 mph. Temperatures will be mild. Highs along the coast will be in the low to mid 60s. The Pee Dee region will see highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight we will see clouds increase, ahead of an approaching cold front. A few isolated showers can’t be totally ruled out. The aforementioned cold front will move across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Sunday late morning through early afternoon. We will see rain, heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as well. Ahead of the front winds will be gusty, especially along the coast where we could see wind gusts near 30 mph. The front, and the rain will move out of the area by Sunday evening.

The beginning of next week will start off nice. Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue across the area with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next chance of rain approaches the area by Wednesday.