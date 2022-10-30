Good Sunday morning my friends! Some very patchy morning drizzle will continue today, with clouds working to break up a little into the afternoon. Highs will increase only to the upper 60s again today in part to winds remaining out of the northeast, with limited sunshine.

A weakening storm system will move by to our west on Halloween, bringing a chance for some showers, with a few spotty late day downpours inland. Just something to be mindful of if out and about later into Halloween. Milder air will make a big push to filter in tomorrow too, lingering well into the work and school week at the least.

Today: Very spotty morning drizzle to limited breaks of p.m. sun. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight: Partial clearing with lows in the upper mid-50s to near 60.

Halloween: Partly sunny & milder, potential late showers. Highs in mid to upper 70s.