Monday Rain Ahead of Sunshine

Happy Sunday! and also happy Monday! Fun fact Monday is a Send a Card to a Friend Day!

Clouds increased this evening ahead of a low pressure system which developed off the coast of Florida. Stray showers began this evening of which were very light and brief. On and off showers will continue into early Monday morning, before transitioning into more constant, widespread showers during the afternoon and evening. Some of the evening showers will be moderate to heavy, but still not lasting for very long. Rain will clear late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and the clouds will clear late Tuesday morning.

Lots of sun for the remainder of Tuesday and that will continue all the way to Sunday. A mild warming trend also begins after the rain. On Wednesday, winds will shift and become southerly. High temperatures for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee goes as listed:

Wednesday : Upper 50s/Near 60

Thursday: Near 60/Lower 60s

Friday: Low 60s/Mid 60s

Saturday: Mid 60s/Upper 60s