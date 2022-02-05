Monday Rain

It was a decently nice day today. Temperatures were more on par with what we should be seeing for February. Highs today were only in the lower 50s and that will be the case with tomorrow as well. Mostly clear for tonight with temperatures in the mid 20s for inland and low 30s at the Grand Strand. Mostly sunny for tomorrow, but clouds will creep into the Carolinas once again during the evening on Sunday. Low pressure developing off the coast of Florida will trek towards the Carolinas tomorrow – enhancing clouds and creating a stray shower or two. Most of the rain will begin Monday morning and continue into the evening time. Conditions will be similar to what we saw yesterday with several hours of on and off showers.

Clouds will still be lingering on Tuesday, but clear skies Wednesday through Saturday which is good news. We will also see a slight warming trend, but it wouldn’t be as mild as the one last week.

Temperature Expectations:

High/Low

Sunday: Low 50s/Mid 30s to near 40

Monday: Low 50s/Upper 30s to near 40

Tuesday: Mid 50s/Near 40

Wednesday: Near 60/Upper 30 to near 40

Thursday: Low 60s/Near 40

Friday: Near 60/Near 40