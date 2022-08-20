A good Saturday morning to you! Partly sunny skies will do their best to hold up today as highs push to the mid- and upper-80s. A few spotty storms remain possible. Rain chances will rise again, though, as we look ahead to the second half of the weekend.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop tomorrow afternoon, so it’s back to keeping eyes on the sky. Moisture will increase Monday with rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain, not to mention cloud cover. Warm and muggy conditions with isolated to scattered storms will continue for the rest of next week.

Today: Partly sunny and warmer with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Partly clear with a possible shower. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms around. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.