The cloudy, wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. The upper level low pressure system to our west will stay put through today, then start to lift northward tonight. The system will continue to push moisture into the Carolinas today with more showers and storms. The upper low will continue to move away on Friday, but it will also continue to draw moisture northward, bringing more rain to the Carolinas. This system will finally be far enough away on Saturday to allow us to dry out. There will still be a chance for a pop up late day storm on Saturday, but it will be a sunnier and drier day than the past several. Nice weather will continue Sunday with high temperatures back to normal in the 80s to near 90.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Monday, bringing back the chance for storms. Temperatures will heat up ahead of the front with highs Monday afternoon climbing into the upper 80s along the coast to low 90s inland. Rain chances continue into Tuesday before the front moves off shore. We’ll once again dry out for midweek and could possible stay dry for the second half of the week.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and storms. Highs 80-82.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.