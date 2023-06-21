The cloudy, wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s. The upper level low pressure system to our west will stay put through tomorrow, then start to lift northward tomorrow night. The system will continue to push moisture into the Carolinas tomorrow with more showers and storms. The upper low will continue to move away on Friday, but it will also continue to draw moisture northward, bringing more rain to the Carolinas. This system will finally be far enough away on Saturday to allow us to dry out. There will still be a chance for a pop up late day storm on Saturday, but it will be a sunnier and drier day than the past several. Nice weather will continue Sunday with high temperatures back to normal in the 80s to near 90.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and storms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.