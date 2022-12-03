MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy Saturday everyone. Southwesterly flow will be tapping into the Atlantic moisture and give us a mostly cloudy day across the region. We could see a few sprinkles right around sunrise. Otherwise, rain chances will hold off during the day. We could see another small chance of showers this evening as a cold front approaches the area. Highs today will be in the low 70s. Again, not much sunshine, but don’t be surprised if we see a few peeks of sunshine from time to time today.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the next seven. A cold front will push just off shore. This will keep clouds lingering in the area, especially along and east of Interstate 95. Temperatures will struggle to get above 60. The good part is, we don’t expect any precipitation on Sunday.

Monday will be a nice day across the area. We will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be at or just slightly below normal. Tuesday we will see the next weather maker approach the area. We will warm into the mid 60s. Rain chances right now are at 40%. We will monitor that system and keep you updated.

Have a wonderful Saturday!