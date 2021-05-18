More clouds today as temps remain below average

Pleasant weather will continue this week with warmer weather for the end of the week into the weekend. A few clouds moved in overnight and will continue through today. While most places will stay dry, a stray shower is possible today.

High pressure will continue to build in on Wednesday, and will be centered over the Carolinas late week and into the weekend. This will clear the clouds away and will warm things up. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s away from the coast Thursday and Friday, then into the 90s for the weekend. The warm weather will continue into next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 80-82 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82-84 inland, 76-78 beaches.