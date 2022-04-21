High pressure continues to control our weather, keeping us dry and warming us up. Temperatures will climb closer to average today with a few more clouds. Sunshine will continue to dominate through the weekend and into next week. Our warming trend will continues as well. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s along the coast, mid 80s inland.

Highs will push through the 70s along the coast to near 80 on Monday, upper 80s inland. Our next system will be a cold front for Tuesday. It will bring a few showers and storms for Tuesday afternoon before pushing off shore Tuesday night. Sunshine returns on Wednesday with temperatures dropping back to around average.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 76-78 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 48-53 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warmer. Highs: 80-82 inland, 72-74 beaches.